Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp in another opener
Atkinson scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He pounced on Frederik Andersen's lone miscue in the second period to produce Columbus' only offense of the night. In the process, Atkinson tied an NHL record by scoring in his sixth straight season opener for the Jackets, matching a mark held by Canadiens legend Yvon Cournoyer.
