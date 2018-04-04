Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Atkinson scored two power-play goals while adding six shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
He extended his point streak to eight games, and Atkinson has been a huge part of the Jackets' late-season surge, scoring 11 goals and 20 points in 17 games since the beginning of March. With the team still gunning for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, expect Atkinson to continue seeing big minutes and plenty of scoring opportunities over the final two games of the season.
