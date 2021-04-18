Atkinson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Atkinson has a goal and three helpers in his last six games. The 31-year-old winger is enjoying another solid season with 14 tallies, 15 helpers, 131 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 46 appearances. He should continue to see top-six usage over the Blue Jackets' last 10 contests.