Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Money bags misses seven
Atkinson came up empty on a game-high seven shot attempts in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers at home.
Having signed a seven-year, $40.25 million contract extension Thursday, Atkinson looked poised to show that he's worth every penny in this contest, but he ended up stretching his goalless streak to six games. Still, the heavy shot volume salvaged his night in daily fantasy leagues, where every bit of production was critical on the two-game slate. He'll resume hunting for that elusive fifth goal in Monday's road game against the Sabres.
