Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Monster game silences Canes

Atkinson scored a hat trick and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

It was the dynamo's fifth NHL hattie. Atkinson has six goals in his last four games and nine points on that streak. And don't look now, but he's on a 50-goal, 85-point pace. Atkinson's best season came in 2016-17 with 35 goals and 62 points, and he's 29. It's certainly possible he can set a new career best, but not probable. Still, you picked him for 55 points, so this is all gravy to you. Keep him rolling.