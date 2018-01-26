Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Nets game winner in return
Atkinson (foot) returned to action Thursday, scoring the game-winning goal in 19:09 of ice time against Arizona.
Atkinson had missed the previous 11 games after he was injured during a shootout win against the Flyers on Dec. 23. The winger took a pass from Alexander Wennberg at the right side of the net and redirected it past Antti Raanta to give the Blue Jackets the lead late in regulation. The 28-year-old only has seven goals and 14 points through 33 games, but he was a 35-goal-scorer last season and currently plays on the power play. Now that he's back to full health, grab him if he's available.
