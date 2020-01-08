Play

Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Not ready Tuesday

Atkinson (ankle) wasn't activated from IR and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Atkinson was originally expected to draw back into the lineup, but he'll now set his sight on returning for Thursday's clash against the Sharks. Eric Robinson will stay in the lineup for the time being.

