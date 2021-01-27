Atkinson scored a short-handed goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The veteran winger lit the lamp for the first time this season early in the third period, snapping a shot past former teammate Sergei Bobrovsky. Atkinson is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, and with only three points through seven games, the current season isn't looking any better so far. Perhaps the arrival of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic can take some pressure off Atkinson and spark a return to form for the 31-year-old, who's just two years removed from a 41-goal eruption.