Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: On seven-game, 10-point scoring streak

Atkinson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Vancouver.

The points extended Atkinson's scoring streak to seven games and 10 points (five goals, five assists). Injuries limited his performance earlier this season, but Atkinson is making up for that now. Make sure you use that to your advantage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories