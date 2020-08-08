Atkinson netted a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Atkinson stayed hot in the series with his second tally in four games. He's added three assists, a plus-4 rating and 13 shots versus the Maple Leafs. Atkinson's will be counted on to make an impact in Sunday's series-deciding Game 5.

