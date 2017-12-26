Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Out four-to-six weeks
Atkinson will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a fractured right foot, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.
Atkinson's fractured foot will require surgery later this week after the injury was originally sustained during the first period of Saturday's game against the Flyers. In his absence, Matt Calvert and Markus Hannikainen seem to be in line for unexpected playing time.
