Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Out Friday with illness

Atkinson will miss Friday's game against the Capitals due to an illness, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

After a hot start to the campaign, Atkinson has failed to notch a point in any of the last five games. He'll take a night off to recover from a bug, though there's a chance it could threaten his status for another game as well with the quick turnaround Saturday. Oliver Bjorkstrand -- the only other forward on the roster not in the lineup -- will likely draw in for Atkinson while he's sidelined.