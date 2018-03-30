Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Picks up two helpers

Atkinson collected a pair of assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

Thursday's two assists give the American winger a six-game point streak consisting of four tallies and four helpers. Atkinson has found an offensive groove skating with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Atremi Panarin, as the trio has connected for an impressive 5.27 goals per 60 minutes this season. Additionally, Atkinson has now recorded 20 goals and 40 points in five consecutive seasons.