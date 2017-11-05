Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Placed on IR
Atkinson (lower body) was placed on injured reserved Sunday, retroactive to Oct. 28.
With the designation being made as of Oct. 28, Atkinson is technically available to return against the Rangers Monday. However, the 5-foot-8 winger didn't join his team on the current road trip, so the earliest he could return is Tuesday against Nashville. For now, there's no official timetable for Atkinson's return.
