Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Posts two-point night
Atkinson recorded a goal, two points and four shots in a 4-1 preseason victory against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
After a couple breakthrough campaigns, Atkinson only played in 65 contests, which limited his production. The good news was he still scored 24 goals and recorded a career-best plus-19 rating, but his 46 points were his lowest since 2014-15. Healthy again, though, Atkinson appears poised to return to the 30-goal, 60-point plateau in 2018-19.
