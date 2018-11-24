Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots game-winner to extend streak
Atkinson scored a short-handed, game-winning goal in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.
The 29-year-old has found the back of the net in six straight games, racking up eight goals on 25 shots with four assists and a plus-9 rating over that red-hot stretch. Atkinson's 14 goals through 22 games lands him among the NHL's leaders, and while he'll have trouble keeping up that pace, his strong start does put him on course to top the career-high 35 he scored two seasons ago.
