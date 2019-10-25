Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots OT winner
Atkinson scored the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Hurricanes.
Pierre-Luc Dubois made a strong move in the neutral zone to beat his man and create a 2-on-1, and Atkinson took his pass at the far post and tapped home the winner. The tally ended a six-game goal drought for the 30-year-old sniper, and Atkinson has three goals and five points in 10 games to begin the season.
