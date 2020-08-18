Atkinson was credited with the Blue Jackets' only goal Monday during a 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

It's not exactly accurate to say he scored it -- Pierre-Luc Dubois snapped a shot from the high slot that caught Andrei Vasilevskiy in the chest, and the rebound caromed off the leg of an off-balance Atkinson and into the net as he skated by. After missing the last two games, though, the 31-year-old was a welcome presence in the Jackets lineup even as they came up short. Atkinson has three goals and six points through seven postseason contests, and he'll try to help the club avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.