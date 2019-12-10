Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots two in big win

Atkinson scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

He opened the scoring early in the first period by tipping a Gustav Nyquist pass into the top corner, then ended it by putting a bank shot into the empty net late in the third. Atkinson has struggled under the weight of being the Jackets' primary sniper this season, and he now has seven goals and 18 points through 30 games -- a far cry from the 41 goals and 69 points he piled up last year.