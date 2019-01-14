Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Productive in win over Rangers

Atkinson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

He also fired four shots with a plus-3 rating in the wild affair. Atkinson has already matched his point total from last season in 21 fewer games, and the 29-year-old seems likely to shatter the career-high 35 goals and 62 points he racked up in 2016-17.

