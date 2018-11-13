Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Productive offensively in road win

Atkinson chipped in two points -- consisting of a power-play and a 5-on-5 helper -- in Sunday's 2-1 road win over the Stars.

Those who streamed Atkinson on a small DFS slate where thrilled to see the enigmatic top-six contributor factor into both of his team's goals, especially since the game was low scoring in general. The American winger is now up to 14 points (eight goals, six assists) through 17 games in 2018-19.