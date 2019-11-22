Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Rare productive night

Atkinson recorded a power-play goal and an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

The goal was just Atkinson's fourth in 21 games, and this was his first multi-point game of the season. No Blue Jacket has been hurt more by the offseason exodus of top-end talent from the team, as Atkinson has been utterly unable to replicate the magic of last season's 41-goal campaign without quality passers to set him up. Still, there's some buy-low potential here, as the career 11.5 percent shooter is only converting at a 5.3 percent rate, even after scoring against the Red Wings.