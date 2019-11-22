Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Rare productive night
Atkinson recorded a power-play goal and an assist at even strength in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
The goal was just Atkinson's fourth in 21 games, and this was his first multi-point game of the season. No Blue Jacket has been hurt more by the offseason exodus of top-end talent from the team, as Atkinson has been utterly unable to replicate the magic of last season's 41-goal campaign without quality passers to set him up. Still, there's some buy-low potential here, as the career 11.5 percent shooter is only converting at a 5.3 percent rate, even after scoring against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots OT winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp in another opener•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Leads charge in Game 3•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 40 goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.