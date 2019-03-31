Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 40 goals
Atkinson scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
With his first score, Atkinson posted his first 40-goal season and added to his career-best 66 points. Atkinson has experienced this career season with a high-water mark in the assists category as well, but he's also posted career highs in shots on net and shooting percentage. Atkinson has 41 goals and 68 points in 76 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ends brief scoring skid•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Career-best campaign continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets career high in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Closing in on career highs•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Records two late goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: All systems go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...