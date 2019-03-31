Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 40 goals

Atkinson scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

With his first score, Atkinson posted his first 40-goal season and added to his career-best 66 points. Atkinson has experienced this career season with a high-water mark in the assists category as well, but he's also posted career highs in shots on net and shooting percentage. Atkinson has 41 goals and 68 points in 76 games.