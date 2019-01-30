Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 50-point plateau
Atkinson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
The undersized sniper has now reached the 50-point mark for the third time in the last four seasons, racking up 28 goals and 22 assists through 48 games. Atkinson is well on his way to a career-best campaign, and his importance to the Jackets offense would only increase if Artemi Panarin ends up getting dealt before the trade deadline.
