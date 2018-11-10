Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ready to rock
Atkinson (illness) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Rangers, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
Atkinson missed Friday's game against the Capitals due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 29-year-old winger will return to a top-six role Saturday, skating with Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois on the Blue Jackets' first line.
