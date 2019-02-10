Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Records two late goals
Atkinson scored two third-period goals, including one on the power play in a 4-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The 29-year-old's two goals were huge, as it lifted the Blue Jackets to victory. It also took Atkinson over the 30-goal mark. Atkinson is on pace to absolutely blow away his previous career highs of 35 goals and 62 points. He has 31 goals and 54 points in 52 contests this season.
