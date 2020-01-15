Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Removed from IR

Atkinson (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday.

Atkinson appears set to make his return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday following a 12-game stint on injured reserve. Prior to suffering his ankle injury, Atkinson notched fie goals and two helpers in nine contests. The winger should retake a top-six role now that he is fully fit, in addition to returning to the power play where he is averaging 2:19 of ice time and notched eight points.