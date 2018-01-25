Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Returning Thursday
Atkinson (foot) will rejoin the action Thursday against the Coyotes.
Atkinson has missed 11 straight games dating back to Dec. 27 because of a foot fracture, but it appears that streak of absences will come to an end Thursday evening. He's posted a fairly disappointing 2017-18 campaign when healthy, notching just 13 points (six goals, seven assists) over 32 games this season after 62 over 82 games last year. He will attempt to get on the right path in his return Thursday and should once again slot into the team's top six.
