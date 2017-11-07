Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Returning to lineup Tuesday
Atkinson (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and will draw into the lineup for Tuesday night's matchup with the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Atkinson will make his return to game action after missing the last four contests with the ailment. The Connecticut native has gotten off to a slow start in the current campaign, posting five points, including just one assist, in his first 11 games, but he's still likely to maintain his top-six role and prominent position on the Jackets' power play. Look for him to try and get back on track against a Nashville squad that has been known to struggle on the road.
