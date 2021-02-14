Atkinson scored a goal on four shots and added an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Atkinson set up Patrick Laine's goal that opened the scoring in the first period, then he gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead late in the middle frame with a deflection goal in the slot. Atkinson has put together a modest three-game point streak, totalling six points (two goals, four assists) in the last two contests alone. The 31-year-old has 12 points on the year, already nearly halfway to the 26 he scored all of last season.