Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ruled out Monday
Atkinson (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Lightning.
It's unclear why Atkinson is out of the lineup, and the Blue Jackets recalled Liam Foudy from the OHL to fill in. The injuries have stacked up for the Blue Jackets this year, and Atkinson is a big loss, as he's posted 26 points through 44 games. The 30-year-old will aim to return Thursday versus the Sabres.
