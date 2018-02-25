Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores 11th in Saturday's win

Atkinson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

February has been a little better for Atkinson, as he's scored four goals and seven points in 12 games, but the winger still has only 11 goals and 22 points in 46 games on the season -- a major disappointment after his 35-goal campaign in 2016-17. If the Blue Jackets are going to make the postseason, much less make any noise in it, they'll need Atkinson to get hot down the stretch.