Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores lone goal in loss
Atkinson scored the Blue Jackets only goal in a 5-1 preseason loss to St. Louis on Sunday.
Atkinson has had a solid preseason so far and appears primed and ready to have a productive 2018-19 campaign. The 29-year-old is coming off a 46-point season that saw him miss 17 games with a fractured foot. If he can remain healthy, expect Atkinson to easily surpass his output from a year ago.
