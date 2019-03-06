Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets career high in shootout win

Atkinson scored in regulation and beat Cory Schneider in the shootout during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

His career-high 36th goal of the season came just 52 seconds into the game, but the Jackets' offense fell asleep after that and only a big performance from Sergei Bobrovsky gave Atkinson another chance to play hero in the shootout. The winger is also one point shy of tying his career high of 62, set in 2016-17, as he puts the finishing touches on a breakout campaign.