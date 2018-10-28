Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets team record for fastest goals
Atkinson scored twice within 31 seconds and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday night.
The goals set a new Blue Jackets record for fastest two goals by one player, breaking the mark set by Nick Foligno (51 seconds, 2013). The points also stretched Atkinson's current point streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Snipes two in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Late goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Four-point performance in preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Posts two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Journeying to Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.