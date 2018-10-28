Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets team record for fastest goals

Atkinson scored twice within 31 seconds and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday night.

The goals set a new Blue Jackets record for fastest two goals by one player, breaking the mark set by Nick Foligno (51 seconds, 2013). The points also stretched Atkinson's current point streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists).

More News
Our Latest Stories