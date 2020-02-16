Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Shifts to IR
The Blue Jackets placed Atkinson (ankle) on injured reserve Sunday.
The 30-year-old was already expected to 2-3 weeks with the ankle issue, so this move was to create a roster spot for recent call up Kole Sherwood. Atkinson has struggled prior to getting hurt, as he's currently riding a seven-game pointless streak. As long as he's sidelined, Oliver Bjorkstrand looks like the main beneficiary to ascend to a top-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Facing another extended absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Continues to tickle twine•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Removed from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still not ready•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still recovering•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.