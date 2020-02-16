Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Shifts to IR

The Blue Jackets placed Atkinson (ankle) on injured reserve Sunday.

The 30-year-old was already expected to 2-3 weeks with the ankle issue, so this move was to create a roster spot for recent call up Kole Sherwood. Atkinson has struggled prior to getting hurt, as he's currently riding a seven-game pointless streak. As long as he's sidelined, Oliver Bjorkstrand looks like the main beneficiary to ascend to a top-six role.