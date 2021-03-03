Atkinson scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
The shortie was his fourth of the season, tying his previous career high set in 2018-19. Atkinson had a slow start to the campaign but has been coming on strong of late, piling up eight goals and 14 points over the last 11 games.
