Atkinson (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Lightning.
Atkinson will miss a second straight game, so rookie Liam Foudy is expected to stay in the top six. It's still unclear what Atkinson is dealing with, and his next chance to suit up will be Monday's Game 4. Atkinson had five points in six games before the injury.
