Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Snipes two in win
Atkinson scored two goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.
With Thursday's multi-goal effort, the American forward now has six points in as many games to start the 2018-19 campaign. Despite the two markers, Atkinson finished the game even and has yet to post a plus rating in any game. However, as long as the points keep coming his fantasy owners have little reason to complain.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Late goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Four-point performance in preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Posts two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Journeying to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unable to get shots to fall•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...