Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Snipes two in win

Atkinson scored two goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

With Thursday's multi-goal effort, the American forward now has six points in as many games to start the 2018-19 campaign. Despite the two markers, Atkinson finished the game even and has yet to post a plus rating in any game. However, as long as the points keep coming his fantasy owners have little reason to complain.

