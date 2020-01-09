Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still recovering

Atkinson (ankle) remains on the shelf heading into Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Atkinson will be sidelined for a 10th straight game due to his ankle injury. With his lengthy stint on injured reserve, the winger will be hard pressed to get back over the 40-point mark for a seventh consecutive year. Nathan Gerbe, Jakob Lilja and Emil Bemstrom all figure to continue getting looks with Columbus given the club's lengthy injury list.