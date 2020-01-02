Play

Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still sidelined Thursday

Atkinson (ankle) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Atkinson's presence on the trip is a victory in itself, but it apparently wasn't a sign he's ready to rejoin the lineup at this point. He's clear to return from injured reserve when healthy, so look for his activation to signal the veteran winger's return to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories