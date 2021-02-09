Atkinson scored a short-handed goal on a penalty shot in Monday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He also had two shots on goal and one hit.

Atkinson beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a deke midway through the second period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead. It was Atkinson's 14th career shorty, tying the franchise record. The 31-year-old found the back of the net just once in his first 11 games of the season but has since scored twice in his last three.