Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies marker in win

Atkinson found the net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.

The goal was Atkinson's second of 2017-18 and came in his fifth game. While his current pace would put him a ways behind the 35 goals he scored a season ago, he's scoring on 13.3% of his shots on goal, which should eventually see his goal-scoring rate increase as the season progresses.

