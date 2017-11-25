Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals in victory

Atkinson scored a pair of even-strength goals, leading his team to a 5-2 win over the Senators on Friday.

The 5-foot-8 winger had been held without a goal since Oct. 27, so this could be a slump-busting performance that he needed. Atkinson has been a pretty big fantasy letdown to this point, scoring just six goals and nine points after a 35-goal outburst last season. He should start to pick up the scoring moving forward.