Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals in victory
Atkinson scored a pair of even-strength goals, leading his team to a 5-2 win over the Senators on Friday.
The 5-foot-8 winger had been held without a goal since Oct. 27, so this could be a slump-busting performance that he needed. Atkinson has been a pretty big fantasy letdown to this point, scoring just six goals and nine points after a 35-goal outburst last season. He should start to pick up the scoring moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Money bags misses seven•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Dishes on game-winning score•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Returning to lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Won't join Jackets on trip•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...