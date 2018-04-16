Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals
Atkinson scored two goals, including one on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.
Despite playing 2:45 per game with the extra man during the regular season Atkinson only had three power-play goals and 10 power-play points. However, he already has two points with the extra man in the playoffs. He also has an 11-game point streak.
