Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Three-point night Monday
Atkinson scored a short-handed, empty-net goal while adding two power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
He capped off his evening with five shots and a plus-1 rating. It was Atkinson's first multi-point effort since Dec. 20, but he's now scored four goals and eight points in his last nine games and seems to be coming alive just in time for a playoff push. The Jackets added some forward depth at the trade deadline, but Atkinson's spot on a top-six line seems secure.
