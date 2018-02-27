Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Three-point night Monday

Atkinson scored a short-handed, empty-net goal while adding two power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

He capped off his evening with five shots and a plus-1 rating. It was Atkinson's first multi-point effort since Dec. 20, but he's now scored four goals and eight points in his last nine games and seems to be coming alive just in time for a playoff push. The Jackets added some forward depth at the trade deadline, but Atkinson's spot on a top-six line seems secure.