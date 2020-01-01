Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Traveling to Boston with team

Atkinson (ankle) will travel to Boston for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

If Atkinson suits up against the Bruins, he'd be ahead of his initial 2-to-3 week timeline. However, Portzline relayed that Atkinson has been "skating hard" with the team over the past two days, and with the assortment of injuries to the Blue Jackets' forward corps, Atkinson's return to the lineup would be a major boost.