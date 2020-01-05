Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Trending toward game-time call

Atkinson (ankle) said he's "50-50" to return for Monday's road game versus the Kings, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 30-year-old winger worked on the team's No. 1 power-play unit during practice, reinforcing the possibility he could return. Atkinson hasn't played since Dec. 19 when he was injured against the Kings, but even if he has to watch this game from the press box, he should return at some point this week.