Atkinson supplied two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

Atkinson had a helper on the first two of Pierre-Luc Dubois' three tallies in the contest. The two-assist effort gives Atkinson four points, eight shots and a plus-4 rating through three games in the series. The winger was limited to 26 points in 44 regular-season contests, as he missed 26 games due to injuries.