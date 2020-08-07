Atkinson supplied two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.
Atkinson had a helper on the first two of Pierre-Luc Dubois' three tallies in the contest. The two-assist effort gives Atkinson four points, eight shots and a plus-4 rating through three games in the series. The winger was limited to 26 points in 44 regular-season contests, as he missed 26 games due to injuries.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goal and assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goal scoring way down•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Could join road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Shifts to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Facing another extended absence•