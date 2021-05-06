Atkinson had two assists -- one on the power play -- and six shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
Atkinson snapped a five-game point drought and recorded his highest shot total since March 9. He's still mired in an 11-game goal drought but will have two more chances to end that drought before the season ends. Atkinson has 14 goals and 33 points in 54 games this season.
