Atkinson had two assists -- one on the power play -- and six shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

Atkinson snapped a five-game point drought and recorded his highest shot total since March 9. He's still mired in an 11-game goal drought but will have two more chances to end that drought before the season ends. Atkinson has 14 goals and 33 points in 54 games this season.

